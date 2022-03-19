Cranberry Class of 1956
Cranberry High School Class of 1956 will meet for lunch at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at the Double Play Sports Bar in Oil City. All classmates and guests are invited.
Updated: March 19, 2022 @ 4:17 am
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will hold a public night at 7 p.m. Saturday online via Zoom.
March 20, 2000
Internationally known tubist Jim Self, a 1965 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, will be a guest artist in residency at IUP March 27-30.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced a restriction has been posted on the Route 208 bridge over Little Scrubgrass in Clintonville.
Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held March 14 with 10 members weighing in.
Franklin High School will host the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association Region II Chorus Festival on Thursday and Friday, March 24 and 25.
The Community College of Allegheny County graduated 11 students in its annual welding technology certificate program.
Cook Forest State Park will host a workshop on cloning plants from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the park office conference room.
PennDOT and the City of Franklin have announced that work will begin in early April on the Liberty Street Streetscape Project in downtown Franklin.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Laura Flick and Karen Steele, first; Barb Bickel and Jackie Stone, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman, third.
March 18, 2000
Catherine Ochalek and Richard Williams of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today.
Road work is scheduled to start April 1 along Route 208 between Fryburg and Frills Corners in Washington Township, Clarion County.
The Venango County Economic Development Authority unanimously ratified two contracts for construction on 100 Seneca in downtown Oil City at the panel’s meeting this week.
The Oil Region Alliance will host two hands-on cemetery preservation workshops this spring to teach participants how to properly clean and maintain headstones with instruction by cemetery preservation expert Jason Church.
March 17, 2000
Spencer family plans press conference next week
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area over the past seven-day reporting period has, for the most part, decreased from the previous week.
Morrison
Oil City TOPS — Thirteen TOPS and four KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
March 16, 2000
Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, president of Clarion University, announced Tuesday the PennWest integration project that would combine the Clarion, California and Edinboro campuses into one university has received initial approval from the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.
Several topics of interest were discussed at Tuesday’s meeting of the Cranberry Economic Development Committee.
Franklin School District acting superintendent Pat Gavin updated school board members about the status of several initiatives at Monday’s board work session.
Keystone High School and the Keystone Music Association will present “Anastasia” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
HARRISBURG — State Sens. Scott Hutchinson and Doug Mastriano announced they will soon introduce legislation to stabilize energy costs in Pennsylvania, which would be designed to protect against economic and international volatility in the long term, and utilize the state’s natural resources.
March 15, 2000
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson will host a telephone town hall at 6 p.m. Wednesday to answer questions from constituents and provide an update on congressional work.
An evening of English Country dancing will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Hartfield Assembly, a Jane Austen style ball.
Schubert Club — The Junior Schubert Club and the adult Schubert Club combined for the annual student program Friday at the Belles Lettres Clubhouse in Oil City.
March 14, 2000
STEM AMBASSADOR — Kelsi Wilcox Boyles, an education program specialist with Riverview Intermediate Unit, has been accepted as one of 19 ambassadors in the Pennsylvania STEM Ambassador Program. She participated in an inaugural training session Feb. 28 and March 1 at Harrisburg University of S…
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags, while supplies last, beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The Barrow-Civic Theatre is gearing up for its first mainstage production of the 2022 season.
March 13, 2000
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s payrolls grew again in January, the unemployment rate crept down and the labor force expanded after more than a year of contraction, according to new figures released Friday.
Drake Well Museum will continue its Wisdom and Wine: Home in the Oil Region lecture series Thursday with a presentation by Jan Lauer on Civil War fashion and sewing machines of the 1860s.
