Oil City Class of 1963

Members of the Oil City High School Class of 1963 will meet for lunch at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Valley Dairy in Cranberry.

0
0
0
0
0

CASA director Evans to retire
Community News

CASA director Evans to retire

  • From staff reports

Cinnamon Evans, director of Venango County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates program, has announced her retirement, effective at the end of the year.

VARHA saddles up for open house
Community News

VARHA saddles up for open house

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

There might not be enough snow for a one-horse open sleigh, but family cart rides and kids’ pony rides are being offered Saturday at the Venango Area Riding for the Handicapped Association (VARHA) as part of its open house event.

Community News

Fly tying classes to start Jan. 18

  • From staff reports

Keystone Fly Fishers, a charter chapter of Fly Fishers International located in Franklin, will offer a “beginners” fly tying class at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Community News

Center to distribute free Narcan

  • From staff Reports

Trilogy Wellness, an addiction treatment center in Franklin, will hold a free distribution of Narcan from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at The Pointe in Oil City.

Titusville chamber appoints new director
Community News

Titusville chamber appoints new director

APPOINTED — Rebecca Saintz will replace Darlene Maginnis as executive director of the Titusville Chamber of Commerce. Maginnis is retiring this year. “I have spent the last decade traveling the Midwest as a military wife and have gained a lot of experience doing volunteer work with military …

Community News

Shippenville holds the line on taxes

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News writer

SHIPPENVILLE — A tax hike in 2023 was mentioned as a possible solution to ease Shippenville’s financial woes. In the end, borough council unanimously voted against it.