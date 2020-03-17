Keystone Class of 1961
Members of the Keystone High School Class of 1961 will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at Dawndi's restaurant located at the Lucky Hills Golf Course on Warren Road just off Route 417 in Franklin.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Keystone Class of 1961
Members of the Keystone High School Class of 1961 will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at Dawndi's restaurant located at the Lucky Hills Golf Course on Warren Road just off Route 417 in Franklin.