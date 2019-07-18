Oil City Class of 1978
Members of the Oil City High School Class of 1978 will hold their annual picnic from 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Venango County Coon and Fox Club.
Those who attend should take a dish to share and an item for an auction to be held at the BYOB event.
More information is available by calling Vivian Marshall-Davis at (814) 671-6031.
Franklin Class of 1962
Members of the Franklin High School Class of 1962 will meet for lunch at noon Thursday, July 25, at Benjamin's Roadhouse on Liberty Street in Franklin.
Classmates and their guests are invited to attend. No reservations are required.
For more information, people may call 437-3202.
Cranberry Class of 1965
The Cranberry Class of 1965 has rescheduled its reunion committee dinner meeting at Log Cabin from Thursday, July 25, to Tuesday, Aug. 6, due to conflicts with Oil Heritage Festival.
Class members and their guests may attend this dinner meeting at 5 p.m. in the back room of the Log Cabin restaurant in Seneca. Plans for the 55-year class reunion, which is scheduled for Aug. 1, 2020, at Wanango Country Club, will be discussed.