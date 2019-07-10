Cranberry Class of 1960
Members of the Cranberry High School Class of 1960 will meet for a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Log Cabin Family Restaurant in Seneca.
The luncheon is open to classmates and their guests. No reservations are required.
Cranberry Class of 1965
Members of the Cranberry High School Class of 1965 will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at the Log Cabin Family Restaurant in Seneca.
The meeting is open to class members and their guests.
Those who attend will pay for their own meals.
The group will discuss plans for a 55-year class reunion to be held Aug. 1, 2020, at the Wanango Country Club.
Oil City Class of 1960
Members of the Oil City High School Class of 1960 will have a picnic at 1 p.m. Saturday at 1015 W. Third St. in Oil City.
Those who attend should take a dish to share. Table settings will be provided.
The picnic is open to class members and their guests.
Oil City Class of 1958
Members of the Oil City High School Class of 1958 will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16 at the Log Cabin Family Restaurant in Seneca.
The meeting is open to classmates and their guests.
Reservations for the Aug. 24th class picnic are due by Aug. 1 to Gerald Anderson PO Box, 718, Seneca, PA 16346 or call 677-4284. The theme will be Made in USA.