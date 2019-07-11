Oil City Class of 1963
The Oil City High School Class of 1963 will meet for dinner at 5 p.m. Monday July 15, at the Log Cabin Restaurant in Seneca.
This will be the last monthly get-together before the summer bash on Saturday, Aug. 17, at Morrison Park in Seneca.
All classmates and guests are invited to attend and finalize plans.
Interested persons may contact 676-6053.
Keystone Class of 1961
Members of the Keystone High School Class of 1961 will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Carriage Inn in Knox.
The meeting is open to class members and their guests.
Reservations for the class reunion being held on Aug. 17 at the Carriage Inn are still being accepted. Interested persons may contact Dorothy Rowe Colvin at (814) 797-1474.