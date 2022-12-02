Clarion Class of 1960

Members of the Clarion Area High School Class of 1960 will meet for their monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Clarion Eat ‘n Park.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

About People

COMPLETES TRAINING — Lola Smith of Titusville completed the Pennsylvania Forest Stewards Volunteer Program’s training after participating in a four-day workshop on forest stewardship at Camp Krislund in Centre County. Smith also completed more than 24 hours of classroom and field training in…

Community News

About People

100TH BIRTHDAY — A card shower for Virginia Smith of Franklin will be held Dec. 6 in honor of her 100th birthday. Cards may be mailed to Virginia Smith, c/o The Caring Place, 103 N. 13th St., Room 202, Franklin, 16323.

Community News

Schubert Club to host Christmas concert

  • From staff reports

The Schubert Musical and Literary Club will host its annual “Sounds of the Season” Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, in the sanctuary of Grace United Methodist Church at 100 Central Ave. in Oil City.