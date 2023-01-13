Oil City Class of 1958
The Oil City High School Class of 1958 will meet for lunch at King’s Restaurant in Franklin at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Merle S. Baker of Franklin. The article was submitted by his family.)
BIRTHDAY — A card shower has been planned for Reno resident Rhonda Bush’s 62nd birthday, which is Jan. 29. Cards can be sent to her at P.O. Box 177, Reno, 16343.
The Wolf Administration on Thursday announced nearly $1.5 million for nine conservation projects in northwest Pennsylvania through the Department of Environmental Protection’s Growing Greener Plus program.
Jill Foys, executive director of the Oil City-based Northwest Commission, has been asked to join the Economic Development Transition Advisory Committee created by Pennsylvania governor-elect Josh Shapiro.
Franklin School District has announced registration dates for students entering kindergarten in the district for the 2023-24 school year.
Friends of the bike trails in eastern Crawford County, including the East Branch and Queen City trails, have been encouraged to attend an informational meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the Hydetown fire hall.
The Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry will host its first annual Women in Business Expo at the Haskell House in Clarion from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.
Forest County has rental and utility assistance available to qualifying county residents.
Matthew T. Kirtland, the magisterial district judge for the District 28-3-03 court, has announced his candidacy for Court of Common Pleas judge in Venango County.
Clarion County commissioners and the county’s Veterans Affairs office have released guidelines for inclusion of veterans’ photos in county buildings.
The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Wednesday an investment of $3.2 million to help address priority trail gaps and support ATV/snowmobile projects in Pennsylvania.
Albert “Chip” Abramovic has announced his candidacy for a third term as a Venango County commissioner.
A men’s breakfast at Heckathorn United Methodist Church in Seneca will be held Saturday.
The Clarion County Jail ended 2022 under budget due, in part, to programs initiated by the court system.
Venango Region Catholic School will host its annual Heritage Gala to benefit local Catholic education on Saturday, March 18, at Venango Catholic High School in Oil City.
PennWest Clarion will host its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Breakfast at 9 a.m. Monday at Eagle Commons at the university.
President Biden has signed legislation that will reauthorize northwest Pennsylvania’s Oil Region National Heritage Area for the next 15 years along with 54 other National Heritage Areas throughout the country.
Entries for the Nature Art Showcase and Sale scheduled Feb. 3 and 4 in the lobby of the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin have started to arrive.
Nick and Heather Skokowski of Oil City have announced the engagement of their daughter, Nicole Skokowski of Converse, Texas, to Will McFall of New Braunfels, Texas.
The Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry is accepting nominations for its annual awards.
Penn State Extension, in partnership with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry and the Clarion County Forest Stewardship Committee, will host the Clarion Forest Landowner Conference from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Grunenwald Science & Tech…
The Oil City Elks lodge has made a donation of $4,000 that will help Venango County veterans.