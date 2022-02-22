Cranberry Class of 1956
Cranberry High School Class of 1956 will meet for lunch at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Montana’s Country Cafe in Fryburg/Marble.
Updated: February 22, 2022 @ 8:44 am
Feb. 22, 2021
The Oil Region Ballet will present “Beauty and the Beast” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 4, and at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
Christian Singles — The Christian Singles group of Oil City’s Second Presbyterian Church has planned several spring activities.
Cranberry Class of 1956
Future Leaders and Entrepreneurs Exchange (FLEX), the young professionals organization of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, is accepting nominations for the 2022 Young Professional of the Year.
The Mill Creek Coalition of Clarion and Jefferson counties announced Peter Dalby and Terry Morrow — MCC officers, Trout Unlimited members and retired Clarion University biology faculty members — received the Mayfly Award during the fall meeting of the PA Abandoned Mine Reclamation Conference.
Tea Party Patriots to meet Saturday
Nelson and Linda Whitling of Shippenville will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
Franklin Area School District has begun the kindergarten registration process for the 2022-2023 school year.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Mary Emanuele and Jane Hillard, first; Laura Flick and Karen Steele, second; and Frank Klinger and Maryanne Richardson, third.
Feb. 21, 2000
Nebraska Road (Route 3004) is closed from German Hill Road in Green Township to Sage Road in Green Township as a result of flooding.
The Venango County Regional Planning Commission is seeking local general contractors to include in its pool to perform rehabilitation projects on privately-owned homes throughout the county.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Leonard E. Felmlee of Seneca. The article was submitted by Leann Felmlee-Brown.
The following roads were closed due to flooding or high water caused by rain and melting snow from Thursday evening into Friday morning:
The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
Feb. 19, 2000Homer Page was crowned Franklin High School King of Hearts at the Sadie Hawkins Dance at the school. He is the son of Robert and Wendy Page of Utica. The event was sponsored by the Knightettes.
Feb. 18, 2000
Community Playhouse Inc. will present its first show in two years with “Love Letters” on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25 and 26, at the Oil City Moose Lodge on Halyday Run Road.
Timothy DeFoor, the Pennsylvania auditor general, released an audit report Wednesday that found problems with an agreement between Jefferson County commissioners and Service Access & Management of Berks County that was designed to mend the county’s Children and Youth Services (CYS) department.
Franklin fire chief Jim Wetzel gave a brief update about an adjustment regarding Venango County 911 during Wednesday’s meeting of the county’s Firefighters and Fire Chiefs Association at the Clintonville fire hall.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area over the past seven-day reporting period has for the most part decreased.
Maurer’s Trading Post, one of Venango County’s largest outdoor outfitters, provides a one-stop shop for outdoorsmen of many descriptions.
Feb. 17, 2000
Ezekiel Hamby, son of Zeke and Heather Hamby of Oil City, will celebrate his first birthday today.
Forest County commissioners gave an update on rental assistance funds available to county residents during the panel’s meeting Wednesday.
Pennsylvania auditor general Timothy DeFoor has found a number of problems in a 2018 contract between Jefferson County commissioners and Service Access & Management of Berks County that was designed to mend the county’s Children & Youth Services department.
Members of the Venango County Overdose Task Force interacted with Rocky Grove High School students during the students’ lunch period Wednesday.
HARRISBURG — According to early estimates from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, national traffic fatalities in the first nine months of 2021 rose approximately 12% over 2020.
Fred Oakman and The Flood will be the performers at this week’s Karma Concert Series event from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Karma Coffee on Seneca Street in Oil City.
WARREN — Due to the weather forecast of warm temperatures and significant rainfall, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced Allegheny National Forest will close all currently open all-terrain vehicle and off-highway motorcycle (ATV/OHM) trails at 8 a.m. today.
The Venango County Economic Development Authority heard an update on the 100 Seneca project in Oil City and addressed some other matters during the panel’s monthly meeting Tuesday.
Orders and payment for the American Cancer Society’s Daffodil Days in Venango County are due by Friday.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation invites the public to view the online plans display for a project to improve Route 8 (Pittsburgh Road) in Franklin and Sandycreek Township.
First Presbyterian Church at 700 Wood St. in Clarion will distribute food bags Thursday, beginning at 2 p.m., while supplies last.
Feb. 16, 2000
Oil City TOPS — Thirteen TOPS and four KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
BELLEFONTE — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson will host a telephone town hall beginning at 5:30 p.m. today to answer questions from constituents and provide an update on work being done in Congress.
