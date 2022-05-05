Oil City Class of 1963
Members of the Oil City High School Class of 1963 will meet for lunch at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Valley Dairy Restaurant in Cranberry.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Rita Courson and Laura Flick, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman and Barry Cressman and Barb Crudo, tied for second; and Mary Emanuele and Maryanne Richardson, third.
The newspaper will publish its annual Racing section later this month and is looking for local racers to be featured in the special section.
May 5, 2000
After months of preparation, Franklin middle and senior high school art students are well into the painting portion of their mural project.
Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin will host internationally recognized opera singer Marianne Cornetti for a concert at 7 p.m. Friday at the church at 1135 Buffalo St.
Hannah Niederriter is the valedictorian and Trevor Olson is the salutatorian of the Cranberry High School Class of 2022.
Lieutenant governor candidate Jeff Coleman believes he has the simple solution to the polarization so prevalent in today’s politics — bring back civility and run as a “champion of goodness.”
The Cook Forest Conservancy is coordinating efforts to keep the banks of the “Wild & Scenic” Clarion River clear of Japanese Knotweed, an invasive non-native plant.
Staff members at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitaion Center on Grandview Road gathered in front of the facility Wednesday afternoon for an informational picket.
The Oil Region Alliance has canceled its Historic Preservation Awards ceremony that was scheduled for tonight.
HONORED — Wendell Schwab of Venus has been named grand marshal of the 2022 Mayfest parade. Schwab was born in 1930 and has lived his entire life on the family farm in Venus. A graduate of Shippenville High School, he served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War. He and his wife Dottie ar…
May 4, 2000
PennDOT is alerting drivers to long-term lane closures on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound between Exit 62 (Clarion) and Exit 45 (Emlenton/St. Petersburg) starting May 16.
A new Dollar General store has opened at 2360 Route 157.
Schubert Club
May 3, 2000
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will host an in-person public night from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the ORAS Learning Center located about 1,500 feet north of Camp Coffman on Camp Coffman Road.
Fryburg is gearing up for its annual Mayfest celebration Friday and Saturday, May 27-28, along Route 208 in Fryburg and Marble.
The Forest County Country Music Association will hold the first night of singing and playing music of the season with an open jam session at 7 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the MACA Building in Marienville.
Redbank Historical Society
Cameron Weller of Oil City was honored as an Eagle Scout during a ceremony held Saturday at Oil Creek State Park.
The Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry has partnered with Life Ministries to offer tours of Joseph Sibley’s River Ridge mansion Thursday, June 2.
Three summer STEM workshops for children in third and fourth grades will be held Mondays, June 13, June 20 and June 27, at the Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry.
May 2, 2000
Two members of the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) were making homes a little safer on Saturday.
More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.
Belles Lettres
Clarion Class of 1960
May 1, 2000
The Oil Region Alliance and eight neighboring counties are celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week starting Sunday and continuing through next Saturday.
As an effort to build appreciation for forests, the people who care for them and the importance of tending to them, the Penn State Extension is offering a program called “A Walk in the Woods.”
AWARDED — Shenessa Rossetti, who is the nurse for East Forest schools, was chosen as the recipient of the School Nurse Excellence Award for the northwest region of Pennsylvania. Rossetti was nominated by her peers for the honor. She received her award from Forest Area School District superin…
City workers in Franklin will complete the spring street sweeping schedule next week, just in time for the city’s annual SPIFIY (Show Pride In Franklin, It’s Yours) Day on Wednesday when crews will clean streets, sidewalks, alleys and parks in the downtown business district.
April 29, 2000
The following students at Venango Technology Center were named to the list of excellence for the third quarter grading period:
The Oil City Main Street Program will hold its annual meeting and reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 9, in the Great Room of the National Transit Building, 206 Seneca St.
The Franklin Gardeners Association has been hard at work planning for this year’s May Garden Mart in downtown Franklin. The area’s premier gardening event will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 7-8, in Franklin’s Fountain Park.
Accepting $200 deposits on AKC Golden Retrvrs & Golde…
AKC Collie puppies, sable & white. 7 weeks old, vet c…
Immaculate Conception Parish is seeking a full-time Busin…
Wanted to buy : Older cars and trucks from 1920s thru 199…
Yard Sale 307 S. Park St. Franklin May 7th 10-4 and May 8…
PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereby given that the Board Super…
Sealed proposals will be received by the: Monroe Township…