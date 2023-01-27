Rocky Grove Class of 1956

The Rocky Grove High School Class of 1956 will meet for lunch at Eat’n Park in Franklin at noon Monday, Feb. 6.

WEDDING: Stack/Klingler

Jamie Stack and Devon Klingler of Oil City exchanged wedding vows at 4 p.m. on July 2, 2022, at an evening garden wedding at the bride’s family home in Oil City.

Keystone Honor Roll

The following students at Keystone High School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the second quarter grading period: