St. Joseph Class of 1955
The St. Joseph High School Class of 1955 will meet for lunch in September.
Aug. 2, 2000
Clarion County is conducting a broadband survey to assess Clarion County residents’ service and needs.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Bob Casey, D-Pa., released the following statement after al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by a U.S. drone strike.
Oil City TOPS
The Oil City Main Street Program’s Public Art Committee has launched a survey to determine which kind of public art people would like to see in Oil City.
The Department of Human Services announced Monday that supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments are eligible to households that received LIHEAP benefits during the 2021-22 season.
National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. has submitted to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission its annual adjustment to gas supply charges, which became effective Monday.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to long-term lane closures on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound between Exit 78, Brookville, to Exit 70, Strattanville, because of road work starting Monday.
Aug. 1, 2000
Raymond and Patricia Austin of Clarion will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Wednesday.
Kent and Julie Howard of Venus will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary Monday, Aug. 8.
HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced one member of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 (PA-TF 1) Urban Search & Rescue has deployed to Kentucky to assist in response and recovery efforts after flooding that devastated parts of that state, with more rain on the way.
The newspaper will publish its annual Back to School edition Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Monday, Aug. 1
A senior citizen driver improvement course will be held from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Clarion Senior Center.
An article in Thursday’s newspaper about the GoFundMe fundraisers for the victims of a fallen tree in Idlewood trailer park misidentified Shane Biles.
Oil City Class of 1952
July 31, 2000
Oil City School District is accepting kindergarten registrations for the 2022-23 school year at the district’s central office at 825 Grandview Road.
CLARION — Ezra “EZ” Brooks loves hot dogs. In fact, he loves hot dogs so much he is making E-Z Dogs his first business.
HAWTHORN — Charlie Simpson, of Heathville in Jefferson County, brought a pair of John Deere tractors to the antique tractor show at the Clarion County Fair on Friday. The tractors were as different as night and day.
Clintonville will host a National Night Out event from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the park in Clintonville on Park Street, behind the fire hall.
A tour of the new Education and Training Hub at the renovated Broadhurst Science Center and Manufacturing Assistance Center at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville will be held Thursday, Aug. 11.
The Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry has announced that tickets for the Autumn Leaf Festival Tournament of Leaves Parade will go on sale at 8:30 a.m. Monday.
July 29, 2000
UNION AWARD — Richard “Dick” Perry of Oil City was awarded a 50-year membership certificate for achieving 50 continuous years of membership in the Laborers International Union of North America, Local 323. Perry received the Gold Card Member Status this week.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
Franklin School Board members approved some principal appointments in the school district at a special board meeting this week.
The Forest County Country Music Association will host an open music jam event at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the MACA building in Marienville.
There was a fashion show on Thursday at the Clarion County Fair — not for animals but for the sheep owners.
USG, a contractor hired by the Franklin General Authority, will be conducting main interceptor sewer line cleaning starting Monday in an area between Elk Street and the Allegheny River from Sixth Street down to the wastewater treatment plant.
The Pipeline Alley Concert Series will continue from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in Oil City, featuring Joe Thompson and Nathaniel Licht.
Brian and Darla Creighton of Seneca announce the marriage of their son, Jacob Creighton, to Taylor Wilkins, on May 20, 2022, in Raleigh, North Carolina.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1.02 billion, making it the nation’s fourth largest lottery prize.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region reported increases in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period.
Wireless Zone, a Verizon retailer, is hosting its annual backpack giveaway from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at stores across the country.
The Clarion County Fair is in full swing, and New Bethlehem-based district judge Jeff Miller has a ringside seat for all the activities at the fair.
Clarion Area Class of 1960
The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donors.
