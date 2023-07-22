Rocky Grove Class of 1964
The Rocky Grove High School Class of 1964 will meet for a luncheon at noon Friday, Aug. 4, at Dawndi’s in Franklin.
Shoup, Blair
While Thursday night’s storms dumped large hail and lots of rain on parts of northwest Pennsylvania, Venango County and the surrounding area went relatively unscathed.
July 23, 2001
A special worship service will be held Saturday, July 29, to celebrate the retirement of the Rev. Sandra K. Jones, pastor of Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City.
The Walmart Supercenter in Cranberry held a re-grand opening celebration Friday where associates unveiled a variety of new upgrades to the store.
A total of 33 children participated in the Oil Heritage Festival children’s parade Thursday.
July 21, 2001
BIRTHDAY — Kate Aaron of Marble will celebrate her 99th birthday Sunday, July 30. Aaron, the daughter of Ed and Maggie Hartle, married her husband, Wayne Aaron, in 1941, and they were the parents of eight children. Wayne Aaron passed away in 1998. Cards wishing Kate a happy birthday may be s…
Dennis and Donna Reinsel of Franklin are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
Hope 21 Ministry is holding a clothing giveaway Saturday at Crossing Free Methodist Church in Oil City.
The South Side Neighborhood Association of Oil City will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the downstairs meeting room at the Oil City Library.
The United Way of Venango County has partnered with area hair stylists and PA 2-1-1 to hold its annual back to school Hair Affair event.
BUTLER — Independence Health System announced several appointments to its leadership team Thursday, including Karen Allen as president of Clarion Hospital and Butler Memorial Hospital.
Friday, July 21
July 20, 2001
Patriots Project to meet
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
PennDOT and its various safety partners will host a free children’s bicycle rodeo Saturday in conjunction with the Oil Heritage Festival in Oil City.
The Northwest Commission, United Way of Venango County and Oil Region Alliance are partnering with the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority to engage the community in discussions about broadband access and availability.
Erie Catholic Bishop Lawrence T. Persico has announced that Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Cochranton will no longer have a Sunday Mass after Aug. 6.
The Shepherd’s Green community food pantry in Franklin will distribute food from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
The entertainment lineup has been announced for the 94th Cochranton Community Fair scheduled Aug. 7-12.
Wealtha Barr Van Ausdall grew up in Oil City and drew inspiration from her home in the Oil Region.
The Manufacturing Assistance Center at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub is accepting applications for its basic machining course that begins Aug. 28.
Tri-County Singles
Keystone Class of 1961
July 19, 2001
KNOX — The Keystone School Board was told there is an immediate need for renovations to Keystone Elementary School.
July 18, 2001
Club Notes
President’s list
Eakin
Keystone Class of 1969
All Allegheny National Forest offices, including the one in Marienville, will be closed Thursday so all employees may attend a forest-wide training day.
Here are the members of the Venango Christian High School Class of 1963. They are listed alphabetically by their last names at the time of graduation.
Wednesday evening will be busy in downtown Oil City as the Oil City Arts Council and ARTS Oil City will present the opening night reception for the Oil Heritage Festival Art Show, and the Oil City Main Street Program’s Music on the Square concert series will continue.
Nine local students are candidates for the 2023 Oil Heritage Festival queen.
The newspaper will publish its annual Back to School edition on Tuesday, Aug. 15.