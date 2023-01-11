Oil City Class of 1963
The Oil City High School Class of 1963 will meet for lunch at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Valley Dairy in Cranberry.
Jan. 11, 2001
Abramovic seeks re-election as Venango commissioner
Hutchinson reappointed Finance Committee chair
A men’s breakfast at Heckathorn United Methodist Church in Seneca will be held Saturday.
Jan. 10, 2001
Credit union scholarships
The Clarion County Jail ended 2022 under budget due, in part, to programs initiated by the court system.
Venango Region Catholic School will host its annual Heritage Gala to benefit local Catholic education on Saturday, March 18, at Venango Catholic High School in Oil City.
PennWest Clarion will host its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Breakfast at 9 a.m. Monday at Eagle Commons at the university.
President Biden has signed legislation that will reauthorize northwest Pennsylvania’s Oil Region National Heritage Area for the next 15 years along with 54 other National Heritage Areas throughout the country.
Entries for the Nature Art Showcase and Sale scheduled Feb. 3 and 4 in the lobby of the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin have started to arrive.
Monday, Jan. 9
Jan. 9, 2001
Nick and Heather Skokowski of Oil City have announced the engagement of their daughter, Nicole Skokowski of Converse, Texas, to Will McFall of New Braunfels, Texas.
The Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry is accepting nominations for its annual awards.
Penn State Extension, in partnership with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry and the Clarion County Forest Stewardship Committee, will host the Clarion Forest Landowner Conference from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Grunenwald Science & Tech…
The Oil City Elks lodge has made a donation of $4,000 that will help Venango County veterans.
Jan. 8, 2001
The Franklin Gardeners Association has elected its 2023 board of directors.
Sugarcreek Borough Council members were presented with two solutions during their meeting Wednesday regarding concerns raised by Venango Water Sewage owner Kevin Rhodes about a water line crossing a culvert.
The PCN television network will provide extensive coverage of the Pennsylvania Farm Show, which starts Saturday in Harrisburg and run until Saturday, Jan. 14.
Jan. 6, 2001
Jan. 5, 2001
Tri-City Bridge Club
STRATTANVILLE — Clarion Township is appealing the 2020 census numbers, and township supervisors made very plain what is at stake during their meeting this week.
Oil City Redevelopment Authority members decided at their meeting Wednesday to move forward with the process of acquiring a blighted property in the East End.
The Keystone Fly Fishers, a charter chapter of Fly Fishers International located in Franklin, will offer a “beginner” fly tying class starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Jan. 4, 2001
Farmers National Banc Corp., the holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, announced Tuesday it has completed the merger of Emclaire Financial Corp., the holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton (Emlenton Bank), with and into FMNB Merger Subsidiary V, LLC, a…
Driver improvement course
Feldman Jewelers took the prize for best window in the City of Franklin’s downtown Christmas window contest.
Officials at Butler Health System and Excela Health announced Tuesday they have finalized the joining of the two organizations to create a new health system serving western Pennsylvania.
A new bakery in downtown Oil City will hold a grand opening from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday with a ribbon cutting at noon.