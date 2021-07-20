Cranberry Class of 1956

Cranberry High School class of 1956 will meet at Morrison Park at 12:30 p.m. Thursday for lunch.

Community News

  • From staff reports

The Music on the Square event in Oil City featuring Max Schang's Trio of Blues is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday in Town Square.

Admissions team to visit campuses

  • From staff reports

CLARION - The admissions teams from Clarion, Edinboro and California universities will embark today on a three-day trip, beginning today, to spend one day on each campus.

  • From staff reports

Clarion Garden Club - Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met last week at Evermoore's in New Bethlehem.

Parker's Landing marker unveiled
Parker's Landing marker unveiled

  • From staff reports

PARKER - A Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission marker that notes the Parker's Landing Petroglyphs are under waters of the Allegheny River for much of the year was unveiled Saturday.

Police will focus on Move Over violations

  • From staff reports

Troop E of the Pennsylvania State Police, which includes Franklin state police, has joined state police from five other states in focusing on violations of the Move Over Law starting Sunday and continuing until July 24.

  • From staff reports

Clarion TOPS - The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held July 12, with 11 members weighing in.

Catholic bishops reinstate obligation to attend Mass

  • From staff reports

The Catholic bishops of Pennsylvania have issued a joint statement indicating that the dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass, which went into effect in March 2020 - just as the pandemic significantly impacted all facets of life in the United States - will soon be lifted.

Cemetery meeting

A special informational meeting about Center Cemetery will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at Center United Methodist Church in Polk.

CCEDC seeks residents' insight

  • From staff reports

CLARION - The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. (CCEDC) is seeking insight from Clarion County residents on what it's like to live in the county.

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Twelve TOPS and four KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.