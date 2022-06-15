Cranberry Class of 1955
Members of the Cranberry High School Class of 1955 will meet at noon Saturday, June 25, at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House in Cranberry.
Updated: June 15, 2022 @ 7:35 am
NuPaths is partnering with PA Rural Robotics Initiative in its mission to prepare high school students to become future-ready through career exploration and hands-on learning.
BIRTHDAY — Shirley Zacherl, a resident of Oakwood Heights in Oil City, will celebrate her 87th birthday Sunday. Cards may be sent to her, in care of the facility, at 10 Vo-Tech Drive, Oil City.
The following students at West Forest High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at West Forest Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at East Forest Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at East Forest High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Chuck and Debbie Bickel of Venus will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Thursday.
Richard and Carol Ferringer of Cambridge Springs, former area residents, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry & Tourism has received a $20,000 Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission Keystone Historic Preservation planning grant to assess nonprofit-owned historic buildings with rental potential in the region.
East Forest High School held its awards ceremony June 3. The following awards were presented:
Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The Venango County housing rehabilitation program has been awarded a $400,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement (PHARE) fund.
Ryan Parrett is the valedictorian and Shelby Nelson is the salutatorian of the East Forest High School Class of 2022.
MEADVILLE — State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Saturday joined the French Creek Valley Conservancy and the Pennsylvania Organization for Waterways and Rivers to celebrate French Creek as the 2022 River of the Year.
COOKSBURG — The sound of battle drifted over Cook Forest over the weekend for the annual French & Indian War encampment. While the men were fighting the women were hard at work in the camps.
The following students at Cranberry High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at Allegheny-Clarion Valley schools were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at Christian Life Academy were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Hunting and furtaker licenses are now being sold for the 2022-23 season.
Bob Morgan, the state director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, will visit the Oil Region on Tuesday, June 21.
The Oil City Fire Department is accepting donations for its annual Coats for Kids drive.
HIRED — The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry & Tourism has hired Grace St. Clair as a new project coordinator. She interned at the ORA for three summers while pursuing a bachelor’s degree from Clarion University. She graduated summa cum laude in May from the university’s honors …
Forest County commissioners dealt with a few matters during their meeting Wednesday.
The following students at Franklin High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The Oil Region Library Association will hold its second annual Oil Region Festival of the Book from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
Darcie Maul is the valedictorian and Logan Carll is the salutatorian of the West Forest High School Class of 2022.
Franklin City Council approved funding for improvements to the intersection at 12th and Liberty streets during the panel’s monthly meeting this week.
Jeffrey Gaines will perform at the Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry on Seneca Street in Oil City at 7 p.m. Friday, June 17.
