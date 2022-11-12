Oil City Class of 1958

Members of the Oil City High School Class of 1958 will hold their monthly luncheon at 11 a.m. Tuesday at King’s Family Restaurant in Franklin.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Florida company's bid lands mall; more tenants could come

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

A Florida-based company emerged as top bidder for the Cranberry Mall, and there is interest among “nationally known names” to lease space, according to a representative of a Texas-based realty company that represents the mall’s former owners.

Clarion's United Way offers grants
Community News

Clarion's United Way offers grants

  • From staff reports

The United Way of Clarion County will offer grant money to creative entrepreneurs who want to start their own business or those who operate a for-profit micro business.

Community News

Turkey Trot set for Nov. 19

  • From staff reports

A family friendly 5K Foxburg Turkey Trot will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, on the Foxburg bike trail at 40 Main St., Foxburg.

Community News

SCI Forest to hold job fair

  • From staff reports

MARIENVILLE — The state Department of Corrections (DOC) will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at SCI Forest, with the goal of filling dozens of positions for employment at that facility.

Community News

3 Venango townships vote on fire tax

  • From staff reports

Residents of three Venango County townships served by Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department voted Tuesday on a referendum that proposed an annual 1-mill fire tax for residents in those townships.