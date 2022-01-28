Clarion Class of 1960

Members of the Clarion Area High School Class of 1960 will meet for brunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Eat ‘n Park restaurant in Clarion.

ENGAGEMENT: Creighton/Wilkins
ENGAGEMENT: Creighton/Wilkins

Brian and Darla Creighton of Cranberry have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their son, Jacob Creighton, to Taylor Wilkins, both of Raleigh, North Carolina.

  • From staff reports

Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Lois Gregg, first; and Barb Crudo and Pat Stewart, second.

Flu cases continue to rise

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — The number of influenza cases in both Clarion and Venango counties have increased, according to the latest count from the state Department of Health.

Getting it right

The Cranberry High School Class of 1956 will meet for lunch at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at King’s Restaurant in Franklin. An incorrect location was published in Tuesday’s newspaper.

About People

BIRTHDAYS — The following residents of Sugar Creek Station in Franklin will mark their birthdays in February: Bob Michael, Feb. 2; Leslie Maxwell, Feb. 16; Dorothy Sopher and Ronald Dloniak, both Feb. 22; and Herta Henderson, Feb. 23. Cards may be sent to them, in care of the facility, at 35…

A-C Valley Honor Roll

  • From staff reports

The following students at Allegheny-Clarion Valley were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:

Oil City TOPS — Fourteen TOPS and four KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.