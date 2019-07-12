Cranberry Class of 1968
The Cranberry High School Class of 1968 will meet at noon Monday at the gazebo at Morrison Park in Seneca for a lunch gathering.
Those attending are asked to take a dish or snack to share. Ham, bottled water, plates, napkins and table service will be provided.
The gathering is open to classmates and their guests.
More information is available by calling (814) 498-2291.
Oil City Class of 1958
The time for the Tuesday meeting of the members of the Oil City High School Class of 1958 has been changed to noon. The group will meet at the Log Cabin Family Restaurant in Seneca.
The meeting is open to classmates and their guests.
Reservations for the Aug. 24 class picnic are due by Aug. 1. Arrangements may be made by contacting Gerald Anderson at P.O. Box, 718, Seneca, Pa., 16346, or by calling 677-4284. The theme of the picnic will be "Made in USA."