Clarion Class of 1960

The Clarion High School Class of 1960 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Clarion Eat ‘n Park.

0
0
0
0
0

northwest banking
Community News

northwest banking

Denise Beichner, through her job as teller team lead at Northwest Bank in Oil City, is accustomed to speaking with adults about matters of finance.

Community News

Club Notes

Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Feb. 21 with 10 members weighing in.

Community News

About People

JOINS FACULTY — David Wilson of Pleasantville has joined the faculty at Northern Pennsylvania Regional College, where he will teach criminal justice at Pitt-Titusville’s Education and Training Hub. Wilson, a native of Oil City, has a long history of law enforcement in the region. He worked i…

Community News

Vehicle restrictions planned on interstates

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — Ahead of winter weather and icy conditions expected across most of the state tonight, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will implement vehicle restrictions on Interstates 79 and 80.

Community News

Club Notes

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Mary Emanuele and Maryanne Richardson, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.

Community News

Venango County program provides help to renters

  • From staff reports

Venango County is offering assistance to residents who pay rent through the county’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which was created to help renters dealing with financial challenges related to the pandemic.

Community News

Getting It Right

There were some errors in an article about local Edward Jones financial advisers in the newspaper’s Business Review and Forecast.

Community News

Club Notes

Christian Singles — The Christian Singles group of Oil City’s Second Presbyterian Church has planned several spring activities.

Community News

Mill Creek coalition receives watershed award

The Mill Creek Coalition of Clarion and Jefferson counties announced Peter Dalby and Terry Morrow — MCC officers, Trout Unlimited members and retired Clarion University biology faculty members — received the Mayfly Award during the fall meeting of the PA Abandoned Mine Reclamation Conference.

Community News

Club Notes

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Mary Emanuele and Jane Hillard, first; Laura Flick and Karen Steele, second; and Frank Klinger and Maryanne Richardson, third.