Cranberry Class of 1960

The Cranberry High School Class of 1960 will hold a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in the back room at The Log Cabin in Seneca.

ENGAGEMENT: Skokowski/McFall
Nick and Heather Skokowski of Oil City have announced the engagement of their daughter, Nicole Skokowski of Converse, Texas, to Will McFall of New Braunfels, Texas.

Clarion Forest Landowner Conference set Feb. 11

  • From staff reports

Penn State Extension, in partnership with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry and the Clarion County Forest Stewardship Committee, will host the Clarion Forest Landowner Conference from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Grunenwald Science & Tech…

Sugarcreek Council votes to remove foot bridge

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Sugarcreek Borough Council members were presented with two solutions during their meeting Wednesday regarding concerns raised by Venango Water Sewage owner Kevin Rhodes about a water line crossing a culvert.