Venango Christian Class of 1975
Members of the Venango Christian High School Class of 1975 will meet for dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Double Play Restaurant on Seneca Street in Oil City.
Class members want to start getting together on a more frequent basis for lunches or dinners and to plan trips to games, concerts or other events. The Aug. 6 meeting is designed to lay some groundwork for those plans.
The possibility of holding a 45-year class reunion in 2020 will also be discussed.
Any class member is welcome to attend the meeting, and anyone with questions or comments can call Pat Gavin at (814) 516-3083.