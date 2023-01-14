Keystone Class of 1961

Members of the Keystone High School Class of 1961 will meet for a luncheon at 1 p.m. Thursday at Benjamin’s Roadhouse in Franklin.

GIVING OFFICER — Juliet Hilburn of Titusville has joined the Northwest Hospital Foundation as the annual giving officer and is responsible for coordinating annual giving programs within the Foundation. She will also be involved in all Foundation direct mail appeals, email and social media de…

BIRTHDAY — A card shower has been planned for Reno resident Rhonda Bush’s 62nd birthday, which is Jan. 29. Cards can be sent to her at P.O. Box 177, Reno, 16343.