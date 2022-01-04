Oil City Class of 1963
The Oil City High School Class of 1963 will meet for lunch at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Valley Dairy Restaurant.
Jan. 4, 2000
The newspaper will publish its 82nd annual Business Review and Forecast in February and is looking for area business owners to provide information for the special section.
Clarion University will host its 10th annual Martin Luther King Jr. community breakfast at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, in Eagle Commons.
Venango Democrats to meet Wednesday
Oil City TOPS — Eight TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
PITTSBURGH — Melissa Hart, a three-time Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives and former state senator, has announced her candidacy for governor of Pennsylvania.
Jan. 3, 2000
For the second consecutive year, Clarion County townships and boroughs face another reduction in their state liquid fuels road funding, and this year’s reduced funding is far less than funding in last year’s coronavirus-related cuts.
CLARION — Clarion County is looking to Harrisburg for the “authority to create an authority.”
Original art pieces are being accepted for inclusion in the Nature Art Showcase and Sale, a free public art exhibition at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin, during “Franklin On Ice” on Feb. 4 and 5.
The newspaper will not be published Saturday due to the New Year's Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper office will be closed for business today because of the holiday.
ERIE — National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. projects a decrease in overall supply charges for gas purchases to be made between Aug. 1, 2022, and July 31, 2023.
HARRISBURG — The state has handed UPMC Health Coverage Inc. and UPMC Health Options Inc. a $250,000 penalty stemming from a comprehensive Affordable Care Act market conduct examination of practices and procedures.
Community Blood Bank will hold a blood drive from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce, 1255 Liberty St.
The Clarion Free Library will return to regular operating hours beginning Monday.
Dean’s list
Christ Lutheran Church at 1029 Grandview Road in Oil City will hold a New Year’s Eve worship service with Holy Communion at 6 p.m. today.
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Mary Ann Richardson, first; Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman and Karen Steele and Pat Stewart tied for third.
Dean’s list
Dec. 30, 1999
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area over the past seven days has, for the most part, substantially decreased in Venango and Forest counties while remaining close to flat in Clarion County.
The Colonel Drake Cultural Alliance has received a $675,000 grant for renovations at the old Lyric Theatre building in downtown Oil City.
Emlenton area residents may benefit from a drive-through mobile food pantry that will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at the Chapel on the Hill.
Dec. 29, 1999
HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s November seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down from the previous month, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
Oil City TOPS — Nine TOPS and four KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Influenza cases reported to the state Department of Health are on the rise.
HARRISBURG — Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter on Tuesday confirmed after Gov. Tom Wolf’s request for support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Pennsylvania hospitals will receive strike teams to relieve hospital capacity strain in areas hit hardest by the latest COVID-…
Greg and Teresa Wilson of Oil City announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Jessica Wilson, of Oil City, to Joshua Tygert, of Seneca.
Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take Off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Dec. 20 with 10 members weighing in.
Dec. 28, 1999
Dec. 27, 1999
Dec. 24, 1999
WINNERS — Bridget Wood of Franklin won the first place prize of $400 in the Franklin Christmas Cash promotion. Shoppers who spent $15 or more at participating businesses were eligible to enter the drawing, and the winners received Franklin Retail Association gift certificates. Sarah Morrison…
The Grinch made his annual Christmas appearance Wednesday at Cranberry Elementary School.
Beagle puppies for sale. - 4 males, 4 females - 7 weeks o…
Dancers Wanted, No Experience Required. Training Provided…
Apples: Gala, Yellow Delicious, Ida Red, Empire & Jon…
Anna Winkler thanks the many people who sent her birthday…
Found (2) German Short Hair Pointers Dec. 23rd in Corsica…
Found a ring in the Knox area. Appears to be a man’s wedd…
Estate of Shirley M. Tebay, late of 133 Weston Road, Grov…