Cranberry Class of 1960
The Cranberry High School Class of 1960 will meet for lunch at the Log Cabin in Seneca at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Feb. 13, 2001
Bridge Buddies
Dean’s list
CHAMBER MEMBERS — Six new members have joined the board of directors for the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce. They are Alexa Means (Laurel Realty/Elite Heating and AC), Nick Nosker (McKinley & Co. PC), James Pumphrey (LHP Family Enterprises), Megan Rowan (Penn Highlands Healthcare at…
Tom and Peggy Weiser of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
The Franklin Retail & Business Association has partnered with the Chocoholics Relay For Life Team to present “Dining for a Cause” this month and in May.
Jamie Weaver of Franklin is a candidate for re-election to a third term as a Venango County auditor.
Forest County treasurer Stacey Barnes has announced she is a candidate for a second full term as treasurer.
The following students at Clarion-Limestone Elementary School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the second-quarter grading period:
Several local senior citizen driver improvement courses will be held in the coming months.
The following students at Union High School have been named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the second-quarter grading period:
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-15th District, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Sanford D. Bishop Jr., of Georgia, introduced House Resolution 111 that celebrates the founding of the Boy Scouts of America.
Marci L. Wilson, who was appointed a Venango County auditor in 2021, has announced her candidacy for a full four-year term in that position.
Venango County Commissioner Sam Breene has formally announced his campaign for a second term.
Feb. 12, 2001
President’s list
Retired municipal vehicles usually take a one-way trip to the junkyard, but that isn’t the strange journey of Cranberry Township’s Caterpillar road grader.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Lawrence “Pat” Gibbons of Seneca. The article was submitted by his family.)
Franklin City Council members approved several streets for paving funded by liquid fuels money at the panel’s monthly meeting this week.
A new business offering tarot reading services and metaphysical and witchcraft supplies has opened in Franklin.
Feb. 10, 2001
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will open its 2023 season with a chamber music program at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, in Lincoln Hall in Foxburg. The program will feature world-class artist David Allen Wehr.
“Mamma Mia!” will be performed by the Lakeview High School theatre department at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, March 9 and 10, and at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the high school.
Feb. 9, 2001
A Knox native has been endorsed by the state Republican Party for a seat on the Pennsylvania Superior Court.
The following students at Venango Catholic High School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the second-quarter grading period:
The following students at Saint Stephen School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the second-quarter grading period:
Graduates
Franklin Days snowbirds
Barrow Card Party
A new bridge club, The Bridge Buddies, has been formed and is looking to expand its membership.
The steering committee for the Redbank Valley High School reunion that will be held July 8 at Redbank Municipal Park (Alcola Park) held its second organizational meeting with representatives from nine classes attending — 1963, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1979 and 1980.
The following students at East Forest Elementary School were named to the honors list for the second-quarter grading period:
The following students at West Forest Elementary School were named to the honors list for the second-quarter grading period:
The following students at West Forest High School were named to the honors lists for the second-quarter grading period:
The following students at East Forest High School were named to the honors lists for the second-quarter grading period:
More than 280 Pennsylvania 4-H youth gathered to network and enhance their leadership skills during the state 4-H Leadership Conference over the weekend in State College.