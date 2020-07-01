Oil City Class of 1961
Members of the Oil City High School Class of 1961 will meet at noon Wednesday, July 8, at Hoss' Steak and Sea House in Cranberry for a luncheon get-together.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Oil City Class of 1961
Members of the Oil City High School Class of 1961 will meet at noon Wednesday, July 8, at Hoss' Steak and Sea House in Cranberry for a luncheon get-together.