Keystone Class of 1957
Members of the Keystone High School Class of 1957 will meet for lunch at noon Wednesday at the The Carriage Inn, Knox .
All class members and their guests are invited to attend.
More information is available by calling 676-2886.
Rocky Grove Class of 1978
Members of the Rocky Grove High School Class of 1978 will hold a picnic at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at 1222 Buttermilk Hill Road in Franklin.
Food will be served at 5 p.m.
Those who attend should take a dish to share and a lawn chair.
The picnic is open to classmates and their guests.
More information is available by calling 432-4379 or (814) 651-1146.