Keystone Class of 1957

Members of the Keystone High School Class of 1957 will meet for lunch at noon Wednesday at the The Carriage Inn, Knox .

All class members and their guests are invited to attend.

More information is available by calling 676-2886.

Rocky Grove Class of 1978

Members of the Rocky Grove High School Class of 1978 will hold a picnic at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at 1222 Buttermilk Hill Road in Franklin.

Food will be served at 5 p.m.

Those who attend should take a dish to share and a lawn chair.

The picnic is open to classmates and their guests.

More information is available by calling 432-4379 or (814) 651-1146.

