Oil City Class of 1952
The Oil City High School Class of 1952 will meet for lunch at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Log Cabin in Seneca.
A real old-fashioned downpour threatened to wash out the Franklin Retail and Business Association’s Old-Fashioned Christmas on Saturday, but the weather rallied enough by the event’s start at 11 a.m., and plenty of children and their families ventured downtown.
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
Dec. 5, 2000
Dec. 4, 2000
Franklin workers will pick up random piles of leaves through the city next week.
Several streets will be closed in downtown Oil City today during the Oil City Main Street Program’s annual Jingle Bell 5K Run/Walk.
Winners of the Oil Region Alliance’s outdoor recreation business plan contest were announced during Friday’s Christmas Past celebration in Oil City.
Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramovic has joined Carnegie Mellon University’s Robotic Scholars Program as a special advisor.
There was an error made in the Events Hub listing for the YWCA Sweet Treats event on Saturday. The ad should have read the basket raffle prizes are valued at $200.
COMPLETES TRAINING — Lola Smith of Titusville completed the Pennsylvania Forest Stewards Volunteer Program’s training after participating in a four-day workshop on forest stewardship at Camp Krislund in Centre County. Smith also completed more than 24 hours of classroom and field training in…
Clarion Class of 1960
Dec. 2, 2000
The Oil City Arts Council has announced plans for the city’s annual First Night Oil City celebration on New Year’s Eve.
Dec. 1, 2000
Friday, Dec. 2
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
The Venango Chorus will present a concert titled “Goin’ Home” at 7 p.m. Saturday at Good Hope Lutheran Church at 800 Moran St. in Oil City.
Seneca Rocks Audubon will hold a “Member Night” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Clarion Free Library.
Ben and Sandy Beichner of Shippenville will mark their 50-year wedding anniversary on Friday.
100TH BIRTHDAY — A card shower for Virginia Smith of Franklin will be held Dec. 6 in honor of her 100th birthday. Cards may be mailed to Virginia Smith, c/o The Caring Place, 103 N. 13th St., Room 202, Franklin, 16323.
The annual Christmas concert performed by the Union middle school and high school bands will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Union High School.
The Titusville division of Women’s Services Office is in a new location at 123 N. Franklin St. in Titusville.
Children will be able to get a taste of Christmases past this Saturday in Franklin during the Franklin Retail and Business Association’s Old-Fashioned Christmas event.
Belles Lettres
Nov. 30, 2000
PennDOT’s District 10 is inviting the public to vote on nine plows decorated by high school students in Clarion, Jefferson and three other counties as part of the annual Paint the Plow program.
St. James Memorial Episcopal Church in Titusville will hold a pipe organ recital at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, that will commemorate the ministry of Vicar Martha Ishman, who will retire in January.
Shoppers in Rural King on Route 8 outside Franklin were able to see an unusual sight Saturday — a large group of Dobermans getting a picture with Santa Claus.
The American Cancer Society will offer the public the opportunity to symbolically light a bulb on its Tree of Hope located in the common area at the Cranberry Mall near the former Bon Ton.
The annual In the Nick of Time campaign, a community project designed to provide area teenagers with holiday gifts, is underway.
The Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry’s Christmas tree display is now open.
The TGIF Solutions — McMahon Brothers Insurance business is seeking help from the community for its Christmas toy drive.
Oil City TOPS
The Schubert Musical and Literary Club will host its annual “Sounds of the Season” Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, in the sanctuary of Grace United Methodist Church at 100 Central Ave. in Oil City.
Nov. 29, 2000
Rocky Grove Class of 1956
Clarion County Special Olympics has reorganized and is now part of the northwest region of Pennsylvania Special Olympics.
An unusual number of obstacles challenged the organizers of Franklin’s Light-Up Night this year, according to Franklin events and marketing coordinator Ronnie Beith.