Cranberry Class of 1956
The Cranberry High School Class of 1956 will meet for lunch at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Double Play in downtown Oil City.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of State Parks and the Department of Transportation propose to mitigate small transportation project impacts to state park land by creating a land mitigation bank, as follows, according to a news release received…
Seniors For Safe Driving has scheduled driver improvement courses at the following locations:
June 9, 2001
HARRISBURG — Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt announced a statewide audit of the May 16 Democratic primary for Pennsylvania Supreme Court found no discrepancies between the original and audited unofficial results.
Dale and Debby Deeter of Carlton are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
WASHINGTON — Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman co-introduced bipartisan legislation that is designed to strengthen U.S. trade remedy laws to combat unfair trade practices and protect American workers, according to a news release from Fetterman’s office.
Franklin City Council discussed several infrastructure items at its meeting this week.
HARRISBURG — The Shapiro administration announced it has completely eliminated a backlog of Medicaid provider enrollment and revalidation applications, paving the way for more health care providers to become part of the Medicaid program, according to a Department of Human Service news release.
Dean’s list
The Oil Region Astronomical Society (ORAS) is sponsoring two Saturday workshops designed to expand knowledge, skill and interest in the universe.
The Venango Conservation District announces a new grant funding opportunity is available for farmers.
Rebecca Stanish is the valedictorian and Brea Fennick is the salutatorian of the Oil City High School Class of 2023.
Sugarcreek Borough Council members heard from Sugarcreek Village residents Shirley Renninger and Martha Riddle during the panel’s meeting Wednesday, and the women discussed the residents’ desire to have a fire siren in the village.
The Venango County Regional Planning Commission unanimously gave conditional approval during a special meeting Wednesday to Pathways Adolescent Center for the construction of a new building on the Pathways property in Oil City.
Cranberry Class of 1956
The Oil City Main Street Program’s summer outdoor concert series Music on the Square will return for 2023 with Jimmy Buffett tribute band Key West Express performing at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Construction is expected to begin soon on a $2.6 million upgrade to the Cranberry Township water filtration treatment plant near the Cranberry Mall.
A flag retirement ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Franklin’s Bandstand Park to commemorate Flag Day.
Franklin School Board members held a special meeting Monday, and the panel retroactively approved the teacher for the high school summer school drivers education position.
This Saturday, Franklin will hold its first-ever Sip & Shop, allowing visitors to carry adult beverages with them while shopping in parts of downtown.
Forest County commissioners approved a joint resolution Wednesday with the Forest-Warren Court of Common Pleas to rename the Forest County Justice Building the Steven P. Barnett Criminal Justice Building.
Jack Cline, a local attorney and Grove City Area Historical Society volunteer, will present a program Tuesday in the second of the Historical Society’s summer speaker series.
Baylee Marie Cutchall is the valedictorian and Brianna Barnett is the salutatorian of the Rocky Grove High School Class of 2023.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
Krepp
Graduates
The Butler VA Health Care System is hosting a Veteran Resource Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Keystone Safari. Veterans and their families are invited to learn more about veterans’ benefits and enjoy a day of family fun.
June 8, 2001
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. John Fetterman and Bob Casey co-introduced bipartisan legislation that would designate the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species that poses a significant threat to the nation’s agricultural economy, as a high-priority research initiative for the National Institute o…
Venango County has been awarded nearly $27,000 under the national Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) through the Department of Homeland Security.
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is providing common sense tips to help people stay healthy while current weather patterns push smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada into communities across the state, increasing the average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the air.
Oil City TOPS
George and Jane Bell of Oil City are celebrating their 65-year wedding anniversary today.
Keystone Class of 1959
The new Hasson Park playground in Oil City is open for business after volunteers finished building it Saturday.
June 7, 2001
Clarion Democrats to hold summer picnicThe first Clarion County Democrats summer picnic will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at the Clarion County Park.
The Venango County Relay For Life is inviting people to participate in any of the applicable participation laps being held this weekend. They are:
Dale and Debby Deeter of Carlton are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
Dean’s list