Cranberry Class of 1956
The Cranberry High School Class of 1956 will meet for lunch at the Log Cabin in Seneca at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
Scholarships
Dec. 9, 2000
CLARION — Clarion County Commissioner Ed Heasley, in a letter to news media outlets, said he will not seek another term in office.
Attendees at the Cranberry Township supervisors meeting on Thursday learned of flaws at both of the township’s water sites, and that the township is looking to significantly expand broadband coverage.
There might not be enough snow for a one-horse open sleigh, but family cart rides and kids’ pony rides are being offered Saturday at the Venango Area Riding for the Handicapped Association (VARHA) as part of its open house event.
The Cranberry Area School Board held its reorganization meeting on Tuesday evening, during which it decided to keep things as they have stood for the past year.
Dec. 8, 2000
Keystone Fly Fishers, a charter chapter of Fly Fishers International located in Franklin, will offer a “beginners” fly tying class at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Trilogy Wellness, an addiction treatment center in Franklin, will hold a free distribution of Narcan from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at The Pointe in Oil City.
Kim Huegel, who facilitates a Community Drum Circle, released the winter dates for the drum circle.
APPOINTED — Rebecca Saintz will replace Darlene Maginnis as executive director of the Titusville Chamber of Commerce. Maginnis is retiring this year. “I have spent the last decade traveling the Midwest as a military wife and have gained a lot of experience doing volunteer work with military …
The area’s average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the state’s latest seven-day reporting period, from Nov. 30-Dec. 6, were as follows:
A new Beginner Bridge Club is now forming.
This year’s Friends for Food campaign has climbed past $32,000 and is now at $32,765.33.
Beginner Bridge Club
The Oil City Arts Council will hold “Pictures with Santa,” a free event in the Great Room of the National Transit Building at 206 Seneca St. in downtown Oil City, from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and again on Dec. 17.
Sabrina Backer was unanimously reappointed as president of the Franklin Area School Board during the board’s annual reorganization meeting on Monday evening.
SHIPPENVILLE — A tax hike in 2023 was mentioned as a possible solution to ease Shippenville’s financial woes. In the end, borough council unanimously voted against it.
Dec. 7, 2000
Thursday, Dec. 8
Dec. 6, 2000
The Valley Grove School Board unanimously voted for Brandon Winger and Cindy Swendsen to keep their positions as president and vice president, respectively, during the board’s reorganization meeting on Monday evening.
The Center Street Bridge is orange. The Franklin-Oil City Zonta Club is currently honoring 16 Days of Activism, which runs from Nov. 25 to Dec. 10 each year.
Venango County Community Support Services and the United Way of Venango County will distribute their annual Christmas food vouchers on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
RECOGNITION — Rina Irwin, chief executive officer at Child Development Centers Inc. (CDC), recently received national recognition for her leadership.
Oil City Class of 1952
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
Dec. 5, 2000
A real old-fashioned downpour threatened to wash out the Franklin Retail and Business Association’s Old-Fashioned Christmas on Saturday, but the weather rallied enough by the event’s start at 11 a.m., and plenty of children and their families ventured downtown.
Dec. 4, 2000
Franklin workers will pick up random piles of leaves through the city next week.
Several streets will be closed in downtown Oil City today during the Oil City Main Street Program’s annual Jingle Bell 5K Run/Walk.
Winners of the Oil Region Alliance’s outdoor recreation business plan contest were announced during Friday’s Christmas Past celebration in Oil City.
Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramovic has joined Carnegie Mellon University’s Robotic Scholars Program as a special advisor.
There was an error made in the Events Hub listing for the YWCA Sweet Treats event on Saturday. The ad should have read the basket raffle prizes are valued at $200.
COMPLETES TRAINING — Lola Smith of Titusville completed the Pennsylvania Forest Stewards Volunteer Program’s training after participating in a four-day workshop on forest stewardship at Camp Krislund in Centre County. Smith also completed more than 24 hours of classroom and field training in…