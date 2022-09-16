Keystone Class of 1957
Members of the Keystone High School Class of 1957 will meet for lunch at noon Thursday at the Carriage Inn in Knox.
Mike and Lori Hutchinson of Oil City announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Megan Hutchinson, to Mathew Maldonado, both of Suffolk, Virginia.
Cranberry Clovers 4-H
The Oil City Main Street Program’s Music on the Square outdoor concert series will conclude for the year with a performance by The Wyllis Street Band in the city’s Town Square from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.
DeBence Antique Music World will host a “mini event” from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the museum at 1261 Liberty St. in Franklin.
Tickets are on sale for the “Oil City Uncorked” fall wine walk scheduled from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, in downtown Oil City.
The National Horse Lovers Association’s popular Monte Carlo Trail Ride will return Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Lockwood horse camp at Two Mile Run County Park.
For the second consecutive week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were mixed reports from the region in regard to the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period.
Franklin water and fire department personnel will flush fire hydrants in the Franklin and Rocky Grove area starting next week.
Supply line issues have hampered the completion of work at the Clarion County Sorce Center.
Tri-City Bridge
Precious Paws Animal Rescue, like any nonprofit seeking to raise funds for its cause, has proved it’s willing to go outside the box and go with a healthy “alternative.”
A public meeting will be held by PennDOT to discuss a project to preserve the bridge that carries State Street (Veterans Memorial Bridge) over the Allegheny River in Oil City.
Tickets are available for the annual Fighter’s Ball “Cocktails for a Cause” fundraiser, which is planned for Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Quality Inn in Franklin.
The Knox Civic Club has received a $100,000 grant from the McElhattan Foundation.
A new flower and gift shop is scheduled to open Friday in Franklin.
Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramovic, a Democrat, voted against removing the ballot drop box for the Nov. 8 general election during Tuesday’s Venango County commissioners meeting.
Here are the winning numbers drawn Tuesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
Greg and Theresa Wilson of Oil City announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Sophia Wilson, to John Klaves, both of Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Franklin Class of 1977
Oil City Class of 1963
Belles Lettres
Bill and Ruth Spence of Oil City will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary Saturday.
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will host a free public night from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Oil Region Astronomy Learning Center.
Forest County has a new 4-H educator who has plans to revitalize the 4-H program in Forest County.
PennWest Clarion Small Business Development Center and several local sponsors will host a Live2Lead leadership conference next month in Clarion.
About five percent of the properties in Clarion County have been visited for reassessment.
The Venango County Coon & Fox Club will hold its second Bluegrass Festival of the year this weekend. It’s an event in which musicians volunteer to perform.
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Certified Technicians and Franklin state police will hold a free child car seat inspection from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Franklin City Fire Department.
The Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Dunkin’ opened Monday at 639 Main St., Clarion.
Here are the winning numbers drawn Saturday and Sunday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
BRADFORD — The University of Pittsburgh-Titusville and University of Pittsburgh-Bradford is preparing for the inauguration of its fifth president, Rick Esch, on Sept. 25 as part of the university’s celebration for Alumni and Family Weekend.
Thursday, Sept. 15
