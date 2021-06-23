Cranberry Class of 1956
Members of the Cranberry High School Class of 1956 will meet for a picnic Thursday at Morrison Park.
June 23, 1999
Effective Friday, the Clarion Hospital vaccine clinic will administer COVID-19 vaccines at the hospital. Patients should enter through the main entrance of the hospital to register. The vaccination clinic at the Gordman's Building will host its last clinic on Wednesday. To view clinic days a…
Tionesta will be the host of a KenVenture event on Sunday.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Lyril Jean Rhines Banister of Cumming, Georgia. The article was submitted by her family.
An award-winning state apprenticeship program recently held a graduation ceremony for its first cohort of participants at the Manufacturer and Business Association in Erie.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Ballinger, a native of Sligo, joined the U.S. Navy for the opportunities the military offers.
HARRISBURG (AP) - A Republican rewrite of Pennsylvania election law that would mandate voter IDs, alter registration and ballot counting deadlines and give conservatives auditing procedures they have clamored for passed the state House on Tuesday despite Gov. Tom Wolf's veto threat.
Dean's list
June 22, 1999
Oil City Class of 1970
Oil City TOPS - Judy Rearick was the TOPS best loser at the June 16 meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Brent Edward Hetrick is the valedictorian for the Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School Class of 2021.
Tea Party Patriots to meet
The Rocky Grove Fireman's Fair will run Tuesday through Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department on Shuffstall Street. There is no cost for admission; parking is $3.
Outdoor writer Steve Sorensen will be the featured speaker at the Forest County Historical Society's "Tuesday Talks" program tonight in Tionesta.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Helen Roddy of Oil City. The article was submitted by Emily Bash.
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism is facilitating an online contest in which local businesses and groups will earn tourism awards.
Gary "Toby" and Sue Saltarelli of Franklin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
June 21, 1999
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.
J. Fred and Lori Bly of Oil City will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary Friday.
David and Linda Defibaugh of Parker will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary Saturday.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Lois Carothers of Oil City. The article was submitted by Angie, Allie and Mollie.
Mackenzie Buckel, daughter of Gary and Amanda Buckel of Clintonville, has been named 2021 Pure International Miss Pennsylvania Teen.
VBS planned at Cooperstown church
Jeffrey and Katrina Weaver of Seneca will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
