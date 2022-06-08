Cranberry Class of 1964
The Cranberry High School Class of 1964 will meet for lunch at noon Wednesday, June 22, at the Log Cabin Restaurant in Seneca.
Celebratory cheers from young students erupted throughout the hallways of Valley Grove Elementary School on Tuesday as members of the Rocky Grove High School Class of 2022 walked down the hallways with 57 kindergarten students.
Rocky Grove Avenue in Franklin will be closed to northbound traffic in Sugarcreek Borough next week from its intersection with Route 322 to the intersection with Front Street.
EARNS DESIGNATION — Chad Stover of Conair in Franklin has earned the Exhibitor’s Certified Trade Show Marketer designation. Exhibitor Media Group is a leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education. Stover worked for six years to complete the CSTM program and earn the designati…
UPMC Northwest has announced Jonathan Bailey has been named as the hospital’s vice president of operations.
Clarion University of Pennsylvania will host its annual Juneteenth Jubilee Celebration at 11 a.m. Friday, June 17, in the auditorium of Grunenwald Science and Technology Center.
The following students were recognized for the fourth grading period:
The following students at Keystone High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
June 8, 2000
Austin D. Andres, son of Dr. Jennifer and Dr. David Andres of Franklin, graduated with honors from the U.S. Naval Academy.
The following students at Keystone Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Tori McClelland is the valedictorian and Emily Bly is the salutatorian of the Oil City High School Class of 2022.
Hasson Heights Elementary School students enjoyed a variety of outdoor activities Monday during the Hasson Hornets day.
June 7, 2000
Venango Technology Center presented graduating seniors with their certificates of completion during two ceremonies on Thursday.
Numerous Franklin High School graduates in the Class of 2022 were honored with awards at the school’s senior awards event.
The air was full of the smell of sunscreen and pool water Monday as Oil City Middle School students enjoyed an end-of-school pool party at the James A. Nelles Memorial Swimming Pool.
Dustin Kyle McMullen is the valedictorian and Rylee Reed is the salutatorian of the Rocky Grove High School Class of 2022.
June 6, 2000
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Yvonne “Bonnie” Yeager of Polk. The article was submitted by her children.)
Kenneth and Mary Lou Moorehead of Oil City will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
The Keystone Community Education Council has been asked to participate in the Pennsylvania Talent Pipeline Project, which is expanding to the western/northwestern region of Pennsylvania.
SHIPPENVILLE — Clarion County residents took advantage of a bright, sunny Saturday to help the environment at the county’s annual recycling event at the Clarion County Park.
When Lucinda resident Patti Kaltenbach sees an empty wine bottle she envisions garden art. She is one of a growing number of people who create garden art from unwanted or disused items.
Timothy and Linda McCloskey of Lucinda will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Richard “Dick” and Donna Perry of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Thursday.
Franklin High School honored a number of seniors with scholarships during an awards ceremony Wednesday.
More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.
A number of special awards were presented Friday evening during commencement exercises for the Venango Catholic High School Class of 2022.
The Fertigs Community Center will hold its annual gas engine/antique tractor show beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 11.
The Crawford County Historical Society will hold public tours of Holland Hall on Wednesday, June 15, as part of its annual meeting and preservation awards, and the public is invited to attend.
Students poured out of Hasson Heights Elementary School and into the sunshine Friday afternoon to see school principal Matt Siembida kiss a pig.
The Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the theme for this year’s Oil Festival as “Discovery of Oil, A Whale of a Celebration.” The festival will be held Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12 and 13, in downtown Titusville.
June 5, 2000
