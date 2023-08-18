Oil City Class of 1963

The Oil City High School Class of 1963 will meet for lunch at 1 p.m. Monday at Valley Dairy.

0
0
0
0
0

Area soldier accounted for from Korean War
Community News

Area soldier accounted for from Korean War

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — The remains of Richard M. Sharrow, an Army sergeant and Marienville resident who was killed during the Korean War, was accounted for on Jan. 24, the Defense Department’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Monday in a news release.

Work of painter, Emlenton resident to be on display
Community News

Work of painter, Emlenton resident to be on display

  • From staff reports

The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts (ARCA) will present a retrospective exhibit of Emlenton resident Andor Paposi-Jobb, who is an acclaimed painter, teacher and international judo champion, at the Red Brick Gallery in Foxburg from Friday, Aug. 18, through Sunday, Sept. 24.