Keystone Class of 1969

The Keystone High School Class of 1969 will meet for a luncheon at 1 p.m. Monday, July 31, at Strawberry Delight in Knox.

0
0
0
0
0

Art show reception, Music on the Square set Wednesday
Community News

Art show reception, Music on the Square set Wednesday

  • From staff reports

Wednesday evening will be busy in downtown Oil City as the Oil City Arts Council and ARTS Oil City will present the opening night reception for the Oil Heritage Festival Art Show, and the Oil City Main Street Program’s Music on the Square concert series will continue.

Community News

Oil Region Astronomical Society to host Photography Workshop

  • From staff reports

The Oil Region Astronomical Society (ORAS) will host an introductory workshop on nightscape photography and astrophotography on Saturday, July 22. The workshop will introduce participants to tools and techniques that can be used with most digital cameras to capture night sky.

About People
Community News

About People

GRADUATE — Dr. Kaylin Strauser-Curtis is one of five graduates of Penn Highlands Healthcare’s 2023 graduate medical education program. Strauser-Curtis, who studied at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, plans to stay at Penn Highlands to complete the sports medicine fellowship and wor…

Community News

Hazardous waste collection scheduled

  • From staff reports

Venango County will sponsor a collection of both household hazardous waste and electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Venango County Community Recycling Center, 134 Hangar Drive in Franklin (next to Venango Regional Airport).

Community News

Casey co-introduces legislation on fuel

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey co-introduced the Safeguarding Domestic Energy Production & Independence Act to help bring down rising compliance costs associated with the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), according to a Senate news release.