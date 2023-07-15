Oil City Class of 1958
The Oil City High School Class of 1958 will meet for lunch at 11 a.m. Tuesday at King’s.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: July 15, 2023 @ 7:09 am
The Oil City High School Class of 1958 will meet for lunch at 11 a.m. Tuesday at King’s.
Oil City Class of 1958
July 16, 2001
Barrow Card Party luncheon
July 14, 2001
The Knox Volunteer Fire Company is accepting entries for the annual Horsethief Days Little Firefighter Contest.
The Oil Region Astronomical Society (ORAS) will host an introductory workshop on nightscape photography and astrophotography on Saturday, July 22. The workshop will introduce participants to tools and techniques that can be used with most digital cameras to capture night sky.
The Oil Region Astronomical Society (ORAS) will host a virtual public night, featuring a presentation on planetary nebulae, from 8 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 22.
PennDOT will host a series of job fairs throughout the District 1 northwest region beginning next month.
Cranberry Class of 1960
Friday, July 14
Induction
GRADUATE — Dr. Kaylin Strauser-Curtis is one of five graduates of Penn Highlands Healthcare’s 2023 graduate medical education program. Strauser-Curtis, who studied at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, plans to stay at Penn Highlands to complete the sports medicine fellowship and wor…
Oil City Class of 1971
UPMC Northwest will offer a free stroke support group Tuesday.
July 13, 2001
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
PennDOT said Wednesday that the detour for a box culvert replacement on Route 4008 in Knox Township has been removed.
Work has begun on a $4.1 million resurfacing project on more than 10 miles of roadway in Rockland and Cranberry townships.
Venango County will sponsor a collection of both household hazardous waste and electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Venango County Community Recycling Center, 134 Hangar Drive in Franklin (next to Venango Regional Airport).
Volunteer fire departments in both Oakland Township and Cooperstown recently received a donation of canned emergency drinking water from Anheuser-Busch to help keep its responders hydrated as they battle fires.
The 94th annual Cochranton Community fair is scheduled Monday, Aug. 7, through Saturday, Aug. 12.
The Oil Creek and Titusville Railroad is offering two special events this month.
Make-A-Wish is seeking Pennsylvania residents willing to volunteer their time.
CLARION — Renovation work at the Clarion County playground in Shippenville should be completed in about two weeks.
Honor roll
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey co-introduced the Safeguarding Domestic Energy Production & Independence Act to help bring down rising compliance costs associated with the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), according to a Senate news release.
July 12, 2001
The Drake Well Marathon & Half will be held Sunday, Aug. 20, at Drake Well Museum & Park.
Winners of the Liberty 5K Run-Walk at St. Joseph’s 84th Annual 4th of July Celebration in Lucinda have been announced. They are:
July 11, 2001
Oil City TOPS
Oil City Class of 1978
Oil City Class of 1963
July 10, 2001
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization and the Al-Anon Family Group Pennsylvania District 28 have provided the following information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
One of Clarion County’s “best kept secrets”, the Wolf’s Corners Fair, ended Sunday after a nine-day schedule of events.
The second of three Clarion Summer Fest weekends was held under sunny skies Saturday along Main Street.
Oil City Class of 2013
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Environmental Protection announced it will maintain a statewide drought watch.
Lynn Haraldson said she was only 19 years old and her daughter was just 11 days old when her husband died.