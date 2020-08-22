Cranberry Class of 1956
Members of the Cranberry High School Class of 1956 will meet 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the home of Bill and Lori Sines, which is located across from the Kennerdell post office.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cranberry Class of 1956
Members of the Cranberry High School Class of 1956 will meet 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the home of Bill and Lori Sines, which is located across from the Kennerdell post office.