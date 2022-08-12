Keystone Class of 1961
A luncheon planned for Thursday, Aug. 18, for members of the Keystone High School Class of 1961 has been canceled.
The annual Rock in River Fest and the state Stone Skipping Championship will return to Riverfront Park in Franklin next weekend.
The sound of bluegrass music and revving engines will fill the air Saturday, Aug. 20, at Morrison Park in Seneca.
Venango County still has funding available to help county residents catch up on past due balances for rent, mortgage and private utilities, as well as providing relief for the months ahead.
The Clarion Conservation District will hold a weekly “Fun on the Farm” educational program for children ages 5 to 9 starting Monday, Aug. 22.
Cranberry Township supervisors heard about suggested improvements for Morrison and Moody parks during their meeting Thursday.
It might not be called Cookie Daze any longer, but Rimersburg will hold its Community Days celebration Saturday and Sunday.
APPOINTED — Jessica Rudegeair was appointed the new chair of the Oil Region Library Association board of directors at the association’s annual meeting last month. Sarah Margherio, Deb Rosen and Anne Bakker were reappointed to their officer positions on the board. Margherio is vice chair, Ros…
A new dance studio has opened in Franklin.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region reported decreases in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period, which follows two consecutive reporting periods of increases.
The Venango County chapter of the Riders Advocating Against Child Abuse (RAACA) had a cool idea to help children who have been abused.
PennDOT will do seal coat projects on various roadways in southeastern Venango County, starting today.
The Clarion area has a need for emergency medical technicians and PennWest Clarion is lending some of its space so EMT students can be trained in a state-of-the-art facility.
The Innovation Institute for Tomorrow, a Franklin-based education nonprofit entity, has received a $25,000 grant through the McElhattan Foundation.
Emmalyn Violet O’Neil, daughter of Alysha O’Neil of Rockland and the late Kelly O’Neil, will celebrate her first birthday today.
State police are continuing to search for a missing Crawford County woman who was last seen about three weeks ago in the Conneaut Lake area.
SCHOLARSHIPS — Mia Gourley, a 2022 graduate of Redbank Valley High School, and Darcie Maul, a 2022 graduate of West Forest High School, were each awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Clarion Hospital Foundation to pursue their education through the nursing program at Penn West Clarion (form…
Manuel and Mary Nazario of Cranberry will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary today.
Bill and Denise Miller of Franklin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
The 2022 finalists of the Oil Region Alliance Outdoor Recreation Business Plan Contest have been selected by a panel of judges.
The City of Oil City is reminding residents to properly dispose of wipes so as to avoid clogging sewage lines.
RECOGNIZED — Edward Jones Financial advisor Jon Williams, of Clarion, was named to the Forbes Next-Gen Best-in-State Wealth Advisors for 2022 by Forbes and SHOOK Research, ranking No. 34 in Pennsylvania. The list is composed of 1,000 financial advisors nationwide, all under age 40 with at le…
Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced that changes to regulations in Pennsylvania’s Minimum Wage Act took effect Friday.
Several members of the Venango County, Pennsylvania Senior Environmental Corps (VenangoPaSEC) conducted a stream study along Shull Run in southern Venango County near Rockland.
