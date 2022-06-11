Keystone Class of 1961

The Keystone High School Class of 1961 will hold a luncheon at 1 p.m. Thursday at Sweet Basil’s in Shippenville.

More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.

Rocky Grove senior walk
Rocky Grove senior walk

Celebratory cheers from young students erupted throughout the hallways of Valley Grove Elementary School on Tuesday as members of the Rocky Grove High School Class of 2022 walked down the hallways with 57 kindergarten students.

Rocky Grove Avenue to close for work

  • From staff reports

Rocky Grove Avenue in Franklin will be closed to northbound traffic in Sugarcreek Borough next week from its intersection with Route 322 to the intersection with Front Street.