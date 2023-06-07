Keystone Class of 1959
The Keystone High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at noon Thursday at the Big Country Restaurant.
The new Hasson Park playground in Oil City is open for business after volunteers finished building it Saturday.
Oil City TOPS
George and Jane Bell of Oil City are celebrating their 65-year wedding anniversary today.
Clarion Democrats to hold summer picnicThe first Clarion County Democrats summer picnic will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at the Clarion County Park.
The Venango County Relay For Life is inviting people to participate in any of the applicable participation laps being held this weekend. They are:
Dale and Debby Deeter of Carlton are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
St. Mark's
Miller
The 2023 Venango County Relay For Life will be held this weekend from 4 p.m. Friday until 4 p.m. Saturday at the Franklin High School track.
Thomas School of Dance celebrated its 49th year in business with two Dance-O-Rama 2023 shows Saturday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
Dorothy June Wert and Elmer Richard (Dick) Busch, formerly of Tionesta, are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary today.
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Amanda Dresbach at (814) 676-7061 to make the arrangements.
Numerous Franklin High School graduates in the Class of 2023 have been honored with awards this year.
Venango Technology Center presented 158 seniors with their certificates of completion during two ceremonies Thursday.
Frederick and Beverly (Butryn) Sagan of Cooperstown will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary Friday.
The following students at Christian Life Academy were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Ava Carmelina Cherico, a 2021 Clarion High School graduate, was selected for one of the 100 scholarships from Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar.
Pipeline Alley concerts in Oil City will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. this Wednesday and again Wednesday, June 21.
Oil City
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce’s young professional group, Future Leaders & Entrepreneurs Exchange (FLEX), is hosting this year’s Oil Heritage Festival Bike ‘n Brew on Saturday, July 15.
Valley Grove Elementary School held its annual summer literacy bag event Thursday evening, which is the school’s initiative to encourage summer reading among its students.
A portion of Raymilton Road (Route 3017) in Frenchcreek Township will be closed beginning next week for bridge repairs.
CLARION — Security will be enhanced at the Clarion County jail thanks to a safety grant.
The state Department of Environmental Education has awarded a little more than $1 million in Environmental Education Grant funding to 73 projects statewide, including two in Forest County and one in Jefferson County.
Central Electric Cooperative has announced its 2023 Good Neighbor Scholarship winners.
Clarion Class of 1960
Cranberry High School held its senior awards ceremony recently for the school’s Class of 2023.
Leaders representing counties across Pennsylvania gathered Wednesday in Harrisburg to call on state legislators and the Shapiro administration to take action within the 2023-24 state budget process to increase county mental health funding and reauthorize the 911 call-taking and dispatch system.
The Fertigs Community Center will hold its annual gas engine/antique tractor show at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at its facility at 4887 Camp Coffman Road.
Oil City students were celebrating the end of the school year Thursday with some fun activities under the sunny skies.
The annual Greenways Awards ceremony was held Wednesday at the Franklin Trailhead.