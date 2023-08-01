Cranberry Class of 1964

The Cranberry High School Class of 1964 will hold a luncheon at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Hoss’s Steakhouse in Cranberry.

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization and the Al-Anon Family Group Pennsylvania District 28 have provided the following information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

Bridge upgrade set in Clarion County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced that a bridge rehabilitation with a detour on Olean Trail (Route 2005) in Limestone Township, Clarion County, will take place Aug. 7 through 22.

PennDOT to host bicycle rodeo in Titusville

  • From staff reports

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and various safety partners will host a free children’s bicycle rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 5 in the parking lot of Titusville City Hall, 107 N. Franklin Street, for children ages 5 to 12.