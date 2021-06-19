Clintonville girl is winner at pageant

Mackenzie Buckel

Mackenzie Buckel, daughter of Gary and Amanda Buckel of Clintonville, has been named 2021 Pure International Miss Pennsylvania Teen.

She competed in modeling, formal wear and a personal interview at the Pennsylvania State Pageant.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Community News

SCI Forest visitation resumes June 25

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Corrections announced Thursday that three state prisons, including SCI Forest, have finalized plans to reimplement in-person visitation.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-City Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Frank Klinger and Maryann Richardson, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.