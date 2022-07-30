Clintonville will host a National Night Out event from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the park in Clintonville on Park Street, behind the fire hall.
The event will include a block party with free food, games and activities.
Oil City School District is accepting kindergarten registrations for the 2022-23 school year at the district’s central office at 825 Grandview Road.
CLARION — Ezra “EZ” Brooks loves hot dogs. In fact, he loves hot dogs so much he is making E-Z Dogs his first business.
A tour of the new Education and Training Hub at the renovated Broadhurst Science Center and Manufacturing Assistance Center at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville will be held Thursday, Aug. 11.
July 31, 2000
A senior citizen driver improvement course will be held from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Clarion Senior Center.
The Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry has announced that tickets for the Autumn Leaf Festival Tournament of Leaves Parade will go on sale at 8:30 a.m. Monday.
HAWTHORN — Charlie Simpson, of Heathville in Jefferson County, brought a pair of John Deere tractors to the antique tractor show at the Clarion County Fair on Friday. The tractors were as different as night and day.
An article in Thursday’s newspaper about the GoFundMe fundraisers for the victims of a fallen tree in Idlewood trailer park misidentified Shane Biles.
Oil City Class of 1952
July 29, 2000
UNION AWARD — Richard “Dick” Perry of Oil City was awarded a 50-year membership certificate for achieving 50 continuous years of membership in the Laborers International Union of North America, Local 323. Perry received the Gold Card Member Status this week.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
Franklin School Board members approved some principal appointments in the school district at a special board meeting this week.
The Forest County Country Music Association will host an open music jam event at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the MACA building in Marienville.
There was a fashion show on Thursday at the Clarion County Fair — not for animals but for the sheep owners.
USG, a contractor hired by the Franklin General Authority, will be conducting main interceptor sewer line cleaning starting Monday in an area between Elk Street and the Allegheny River from Sixth Street down to the wastewater treatment plant.
The Pipeline Alley Concert Series will continue from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in Oil City, featuring Joe Thompson and Nathaniel Licht.
Friday, July 29
Brian and Darla Creighton of Seneca announce the marriage of their son, Jacob Creighton, to Taylor Wilkins, on May 20, 2022, in Raleigh, North Carolina.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1.02 billion, making it the nation’s fourth largest lottery prize.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region reported increases in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period.
Wireless Zone, a Verizon retailer, is hosting its annual backpack giveaway from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at stores across the country.
The Clarion County Fair is in full swing, and New Bethlehem-based district judge Jeff Miller has a ringside seat for all the activities at the fair.
Thomas and Susan Dechant of Franklin announce the marriage of their son, Kyle Dechant, to Dina Rosenblatt, both of Washington, D.C. on July 3, 2022.
Clarion Area Class of 1960
The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donors.
July 28, 2000
Thomas and Judith Karg of Oil City celebrated their 60-year wedding anniversary April 28.
July 27, 2000
CLARION — Clarion Area School District plans to create a middle school recently moved another step forward.
Oil City Class of 1975
Oil City TOPS
Horn, Baum and Welms
State Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest) will host her annual Nifty Sixty Expo on Friday, Aug. 5, at the Clarion Mall.
July 26, 2000
Clarion Federal Credit Union has announced it is modernizing and changing its name to Top Tier Federal Credit Union, as it continues to grow and expand into 13 counties across northwestern Pennsylvania.
The Junior Olympics and children’s parade were brought back into the Oil Heritage Festival lineup of activities this year after a two-year hiatus.
BROOKVILLE — What began as a garage hobby has expanded into a 10,000 gallon a year distillery.
The Clarion County Fair opened Sunday amid enthusiasm among attendees and all those involved in bringing together the annual event.
