STONEBORO - Free clothing for adults and children, along with household items and furnishings, will be available from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Emmanuel Christian Church, 4495 Greenville-Sandy Lake Road, Stoneboro. For more information about "Pass It On Day," call Lee at 724-253-2246.

