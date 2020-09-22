STONEBORO - Free clothing for adults and children, along with household items and furnishings, will be available from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Emmanuel Christian Church, 4495 Greenville-Sandy Lake Road, Stoneboro. For more information about "Pass It On Day," call Lee at 724-253-2246.
