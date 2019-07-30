Cloud of bees disrupts Festival prayer event

Despite the lovely summer weather Sunday, one Oil Heritage Festival event was forced to move indoors.Why? A swarm of honey bees descended into a tree lining Central Avenue Plaza just prior to the noon prayer service and gospel blues music concert. The event, sponsored by Christ Episcopal Church, was scheduled in the plaza area. "This cloud of bees just suddenly came," said the Rev. Mark Elliston, priest at Christ Episcopal. "We just couldn't have it descend on the people attending the concert." By Monday, the bee incursion had disappeared from the tree. (Contributed photo)