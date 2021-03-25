Club Notes

Bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, first; Burdell Sherman and Jackie Stone, second; and Jane and Jim Reynolds, third.
Tags
- From staff reports
-
March 25, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Sugarcreek tax collector
- From staff reports
-
The United Way of Venango County announced Wednesday at its annual celebration that it raised $704,819 of total giving in its recent campaign.
- From staff reports
-
Noah Taylor, a junior trumpet player at Franklin High School, has been accepted to perform with the 2021 Pennsylvania Music Educators Association All-State Band.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
Easter Bunny Lane
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - Clarion Hospital chief nursing officer Leslie Walters said Wednesday that the hospital had administered about 17,000 COVID-19 vaccinations prior to the beginning of this week.
- From staff reports
-
The American Rescue Plan could pump millions of dollars into tri-county area municipalities.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced nine cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
-
KNOX - The Keystone School Board recently approved a five-year labor pact with its teachers, finalizing contract talks that began more than a year ago.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Here's a look at what is planned for Oil City School District's major renovation projects over the next two summers at Hasson Heights Elementary School and the middle school and high school:
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
- From staff reports
-
A job and education fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, at the Clarion Mall. For more information, including registration fee, call the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry at 814-226-9161.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City School Board members heard a report Monday about the autism support classroom at Smedley Street Elementary School.
- From staff reports
-
JOINS COMPANY - Klapec Trucking Co., of Reno, announced Knox resident Erin Norton has joined the company as part of its administrative team. Norton, who has experience in the field of accounting and management, earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from Slippery Rock Universit…
- From staff reports
-
Venango Tea Party
- From staff reports
-
The Warren and Forest Counties Economic Opportunity Council announced the availability of funds to assist Forest County residents at risk of eviction or loss of utility service.
- From staff reports
-
March 23, 1999
- From staff reports
-
The parents of Darren Buckholtz and Jennifer Schriefer have announced the couple's engagement and forthcoming marriage.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced three new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Forest and Venango counties.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Senior students at Cranberry Area High School will have a bit of "normalcy" before they graduate.
- From staff reports
-
The Clarion Free Library opened its doors Monday for people to go inside and browse for books.
- From staff reports
-
Zonta - Members of the Oil City-Franklin Zonta Club are selling rose bushes in a fundraiser to benefit local charities.
- From staff reports
-
Man seeks re-election as Oakland Township supervisor
- From staff reports
-
BUTLER - The Butler VA Health Care System will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while vaccine supplies last, at the Hickory VFW Post 6166, 4586 E. State St.
- From staff reports
-
Work will begin soon to rehabilitate a 60-year-old bridge that carries North Perry Street over Thompson Run in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County.
- From staff reports
-
An $8.8 million resurfacing project on more than six miles of Interstate 80 in Clinton and Irwin townships is scheduled to start soon.
- From staff reports
-
The newspaper is getting ready to publish its annual Save, Serve & Protect section, which highlights the work of local police, fire and emergency services agencies.
- From staff reports
-
Regional dog wardens will canvas Clarion County in April to check for updated dog and rabies licenses, as well as illegal kennels.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
GRADUATES - Krysta Carson, executive director of the Venango County Association for the Blind, completed a training program through the Appalachia Nonprofit Resource Center. The intensive coaching initiative, sponsored by the Appalachian Regional Commission and administered by Hargrove Inter…
- From staff reports
-
March 22, 1999
- From staff reports
-
March 20, 1999
- By JOHN FRIEDLUND
-
The season of Lent is a journey to the cross.
- From staff reports
-
Utica church hosts events
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health on Friday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
- From staff reports
-
The 2021 Good Friday Laymen's Service will be held virtually at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 2. The featured speaker for this year's event will be Frank J. Gill of Oil City.
