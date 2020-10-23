Tri-City bridge club - Members of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club met Tuesday. Winners were Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, first; Stewart Kunselman and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.
Most Viewed Articles
-
2 area school districts report COVID-19 cases
-
Venango, Clarion, Forest add to COVID-19 totals
-
Man wants to find good uses for former OC church
-
Oil City now 6-0 after 75-0 win over Knights
-
OC school district releases info about COVID case
-
No one injured in blaze
-
About 40 students at OCHS told to quarantine
-
Franklin woman accused of sending children on cold, unattended walk
-
Woman facing assault charges in connection with hospital incident
-
Seneca man facing threats, restraint charges