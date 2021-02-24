Club Notes

Oil City TOPS 0977 - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Sandy Hartsell was the TOPS best loser, and Donna Barrett was the KOPS best in status.
A welding apprenticeship program has started at Specialty Fabrication and Powder Coating in Franklin.
PITTSBURGH - For the third year in a row, the Ethisphere Institute, an organization focused on defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, has named UPMC one of the World's Most Ethical Companies.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced a combined 19 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Venango County.
Boy Scout Troop 11 of Oil City honored two Scouts - Alex Cozad and Jackson Donovan - with their Eagle awards during a Court of Honor ceremony this month at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
CLARION - The impact of Pennsylvania's voting reform act is still being felt in Clarion County, and county elections director Cindy Callihan said Tuesday "normal activities in the election office don't exist anymore."
Clarion Hospital has received enough COVID-19 vaccine for the next two weeks.
The following students at Clarion-Limestone High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
KNOX - The Keystone School Board last week gave its retroactive formal approval to the hiring of former Oil City Area School District Superintendent Pat Gavin as acting superintendent.
White to seek third term as Venango DA
Tea Party Patriots to meet Thursday
The Allegheny River Stone Center for the Arts will host a St. Patrick's Day concert by Carnival of Souls at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 13, in Lincoln Hall in Foxburg.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced a combined 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
Graduations
HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced expiration dates for commercial driver's licenses and commercial learner's permits will be extended for state residents in response to statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
The popular walking trail at the UPMC Northwest hospital in Seneca is getting an upgrade to provide better access to the walkway.
KNOX - American Legion Post 720 in Knox is looking for the names of military veterans from the Keystone School District area - names the post can display for the public to see.
Venango Region Catholic School will participate in Bridge Builders Community Foundations' Week of Giving event scheduled March 15-19.
Oil City School Board members approved a contract Monday to replace the roof at Hasson Heights Elementary School.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 39 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Gerre Slaughenhoupt of Parker. The article was submitted by Linda Mahood.
Venango County commissioners keep pushing forward with broadband upgrade efforts in the county.
KNOX - If U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson has his way, members of U.S. Congress could be coming to Knox.
Most anniversaries are to be celebrated.
ERIE - Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania is seeking at least 140 new individuals to register and receive a free senior box of food each month. The program provides food once a month to supplement a recipient's current grocery needs.
Ruth Daum Wagner of Cranberry Township will celebrate her 100th birthday Tuesday.
CLARION - It was an early day Friday at the Clarion County COVID-19 clinic at the Clarion Mall, and by late morning all the available vaccine had been administered.
The following students at Franklin High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
Dean's list
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health on Friday announced 28 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Barry Cressman and Frank Lounger, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.
Oil City
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health on Thursday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death from each county in the tri-county area.
Clarion GOP Committee will hold signing event
The website to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine through UPMC is vaccine.upmc.com
Venango County commissioners are lining up a facility for UPMC Northwest to set up a public clinic to administer COVID vaccinations.
The fate of Pennsylvania's mail-in ballot law could be determined next week.
HARRISBURG - Facing growing demands on its highways, PennDOT on Thursday named nine bridges on six interstates that need upgrades and said it will consider tolling on the bridges to help generate the cash.
BUTLER - The Butler VA Health Care System on Tuesday reopened family visitations on a limited basis for residents of the Sgt. Joseph George Kusick Community Living Center.
