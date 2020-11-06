Tri-City Duplicate Bridge - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Stewart Kunselman and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Jackie Stone and Gene Wagner, third.
Most Viewed Articles
-
2 area school districts report COVID-19 cases
-
OC restaurant finds new way to keep business running during pandemic
-
Schools close, delay due to road conditions
-
Cornplanter honors longtime chief Burchfield
-
Cranberry district will move to hybrid instruction
-
Lots of 'oohs, ahhs'
-
Man buys former Franklin Club building
-
Seidle-Patton declares judicial emergency in Clarion County
-
Area cases continue rise
-
Venango, Clarion virus totals climb