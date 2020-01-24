Club Notes From staff reports Jan 24, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bridge club - The team of Jackie Bloom and Sunnie Clickett won first place at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Meeting Click to subscribe to TheDerrick.com! Display Ads Missing Children Clarion County Community Bank Clarion Bathware Bulletin Most Popular Articles ArticlesEnd of a good runOut of the Archives: Northwest Bank was demolished in 1964Fire damages home in Oil CitySuit against Franklin district dismissedPolice investigating theft from bankWeather-related crashes reported in Venango CountyWoman charged for Walmart theftVenango County DeedsMobile home catches on fire in Plum TownshipOC parking woes See more events Upcoming Events Jan 30 Concert Thu, Jan 30, 2020